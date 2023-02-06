Everything We Know About The Backrooms, A24's New Horror Movie Based On Creepy Viral Shorts

No details have emerged on the exact plot of what the Backrooms film is about, though there's plenty of online lore to speculate on what the story will be. The original creepypasta legend started in May 2019 on the paranormal-themed /x/ board on 4chan, before Kane Parsons' films. A comment posted below the eerie image of the Backrooms explains the concept as such:

"If you're not careful and you noclip out of reality in the wrong areas, you'll end up in the Backrooms, where it's nothing but the stink of old moist carpet, the madness of mono-yellow, the endless background noise of fluorescent lights at maximum hum-buzz, and approximately six hundred million square miles of randomly segmented empty rooms to be trapped in. God save you if you hear something wandering around nearby, because it sure as hell has heard you."

Since then, the Backrooms has built up a fanbase that has expanded the idea into a uniquely collaborative, online-based folktale of sorts, akin to the Slender Man. There are several video games centered around exploring the cursed space and encountering the creatures that lurk in them, and the aesthetic has grown popular enough to serve as one of the visual inspirations for the acclaimed television series Severance on AppleTV+. Parsons' take on the Backrooms involves a mysterious organization, known as ASYNC, discovering how to access the realm at will in order to potentially use all the empty, unlimited space for residential, work, and storage purposes. However, strange and disturbing occurrences like a rash of missing persons and an unnatural autopsy report suggest that entering the Backrooms is probably not the best idea.