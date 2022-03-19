DMZ Featurettes Take You Behind The Scenes Of Rosario Dawson's HBO Max Series

HBO has put out two new featurettes about "DMZ," starring Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt. The miniseries premieres today on HBO Max and is based on the DC Comics title from its Vertigo imprint about the story of a fictional 21st-century civil war in the United States. I feel like I had to put in the word "fictional" here because there are so many indications that this might not continue to be fiction. I mean, I hope I'm wrong. Either way, despite the fact that this hits pretty close to home, it's fascinating and I can't wait to watch!

The civil war has split the U.S. into one side which is controlled by the military and the other side which is controlled by the Free States of America. The demilitarized zone, or DMZ, is the island of Manhattan. As someone who lived there for seven years and grew up on Long Island, some of the images of NYC are extremely jarring.

Forget your standard horror movies and series — this is horror for me!