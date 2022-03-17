DMZ Showrunner Roberto Patino Has Built A New Kind Of Dystopia [Interview]

It's kind of a bold choice that you never once have a voice over narration explaining, "eight years ago, this happened." Because at this point, eight years in, the people who are in the DMZ, they don't give a s***, they just want to survive.

That's exactly right. That's exactly right. And also, they don't have access to reliable information. You imagine that they're spotters, there's hearsay, but it's all he said, she said, and at the end of the day, who f****** matters, because I need to eat, and I need to take care of my family.

I was dreading the exposition dump that I thought would come in the first episode, and then it never did.

I went down that rabbit hole, and it always felt like, who cares? You can talk about how the free states grows up in Helena, Montana, and they gained traction, and they moved east, and this and that and that, and the United States only intervened too late, and so the fighting hit Manhattan. Well, who cares? Who cares? Just show it, was the ultimate answer. And I stand by it. It's been interrogated and tested, for sure.

The DMZ itself reminded me of the video game series "Fallout" or George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road," where you can see color and culture and art returning to a devastated area following something truly catastrophic. Society is rebuilding itself in a new form.

Well, you think about the Bronx in the '80s, which was the explosion of graffiti. I mean, not to get up my own ass here, but you think about La Belle Époque, where you had like, Faulkner writing beside Ernest Hemingway, writing beside F. Scott Fitzgerald, and these are booms that were adjacent to war. I like to think of the DMZ as its own boom of art and music, because it's the first time that art is being created for art's sake. There's no commercial value or aspiration attached to it. It is pure self-expression. And that's something we really delve into in [with the Christian] character, as a means of showing his stunted growth, but also as a sort of, almost a recorder of history and art of this time.

So I'm glad you keyed into that, but beyond all that, another stylistic approach was just erring away from the blue and gray and steel of dystopia, and kind of super-saturating this world. It's super-colorful, and the music is very lively, and in general the people are happy. There is suffering, for sure, and life is a grind every day. You wake up every day knowing that you can die in a million different ways, which is something that the little boy, Jordan Preston Carter's character, Odi, says. But there is a sort of peace and a resolve in that, and that is something that really ... that especially Odi's character, is something that I experienced firsthand in Colombia.

My family is from Colombia, like I said, and we would go there once or twice a year growing up. And I remember playing with my best friends, my cousins, and knowing that the FARC was just beyond that mountaintop, on the peripheries of the basin of Bogota, knowing that people are getting kidnapped and held for ransom, you just kind of ... it all becomes noise, and this sort of fight or flight mentality. Enough time in that space gives rise to kind of a liberation. So that's where Odi's character comes in, that's a lot of the ethos of the people of the DMZ. And we really wanted to celebrate the humanity that ultimately transpires from all that.

My favorite character in the series is Hoon Lee's Wilson, a drug-dealing hospital worker who reinvents himself to be this leader, crime lord, politician character in the DMZ. There's a little bit of "The Warriors" in this, but it makes sense that people would want to transform into these outsized, dramatic characters in this dangerous new world.

That's also, I think, a fundamentally human pursuit. And there's the pure reclamation of self- identity, and then there's the abusive reclamation ... or the abusive reinvention of self-identity. And I think a place like the DMZ affords everyone the ability to kind of strip away any sort of societal pressures of, or systematic distinctions of what is right and wrong, and what you should do, what you shouldn't do. And you can truly express yourself freely for the first time ever, truly free. And that's a wonderful thing, but at the same time, I think there are people who see that as an opportunity to start speaking with the loudest voice, banging their chest the hardest, and be getting a cultist personality.

And especially with Wilson's character, a switch flipped in him, and he sought power. He seized it, and he realized something that is another fundamental human trait, but he preyed on it, which is, that people like spectacle. People don't want to see a leader for how relatable and how wise they are, they want to see a guy stand up and spread his arms wide, and say, I got you. Here, you want food? I've got food. You need toilet paper? I've got toilet paper. I love you, right? It's that sort of tendency to authoritarianism in the best of versions, and I think ... which, to be clear, is a fundamentally horrible thing.

But it is that pursuit, [Benjamin Bratt's] Parco does the same thing. And I think there's a separate layer to that, which is, we're talking about immigrants, we're talking about people of color, who are now seizing an opportunity, right? In Wilson's case, he came from China as a young boy, with his guardian, Susie, in the show. And Parco's father came to the United States with his father, and he served the country in the military. But both of these men always saw a glass ceiling in terms of how they were perceived. And suddenly, this war happens, and this DMZ is created, and there are suddenly no qualifiers to anything. And, as opposed to Rosario Dawson's character, Alma, they chose to crash through that glass ceiling by themselves, and elevate themselves, because they've never had that ability to do so. The other version, which is what Alma does, is seeing the community, and seeing the communal power of rising up together. But I think both of those are fundamentally human, the abuse and the embrace of that ability to reclaim one's, quote unquote, "sense of self."