Stranger Things Producer Shawn Levy On The Wait For Season 4: 'It's Worth It'

Producer Shawn Levy had a chat with ScreenRant where he talked about the delay a little bit while addressing the sad news that this coming season will be the penultimate season of the show. The Duffer Bros. had plans for this cast that will all come to a conclusion in season 5 and, well ... the good news is Levy says season 4 is worth the wait.

The full quote is an even stronger statement than that, actually. He said, "I swear to God, the world will realize it's worth it." Here's the full quote in context:

"Well, we never wanted to run on fumes and we wanted to only tell as much story as the brothers saw and feel with clarity. So it's been clear for a while that they know exactly where we're headed and this is the arc. We wouldn't want to stick around for one moment beyond that vision and the clarity of that voice. So rather than focusing on that sad day that happens who knows when, the end of season five, I'll just once again reaffirm what I've told everyone, which is it has been a long-ass wait for season four. But I swear to God, the world will realize it's worth it."

We'll hold you to that, Mr. Levy. I know the producer on any project isn't going to come out and be all, "Don't get your hopes up for this new endeavor," but it's still nice to read the enthusiasm between the lines. Also gotta agree with them that the last thing I want is for this series to overstay its welcome.

As a kid of the '80s who is obsessed with the same things that influenced the Duffers, "Stranger Things" has been a bright spot for me since it debuted. I love this cast, totally dig the horror with training wheels feeling that is for sure going to recruit more young folks into genre storytelling, and am eager to see what they have in store for the final two seasons. If they can end it on their terms, all the better.