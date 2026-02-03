5 Reasons Why Markiplier's Iron Lung Shocked The Box Office

January is rarely a huge month for the box office, but it ended on a pretty unique high note. On one side, we had Sam Raimi's return to horror in the form of "Send Help." On the other, YouTuber Markiplier (aka Mark Fischbach) with his self-financed, self-distributed video game adaptation "Iron Lung." It was David vs. Goliath, and even though Goliath came out on top, David absolutely came out looking like the bigger winner in many ways.

"Iron Lung" pulled in $17.8 million domestically in its debut, narrowly missing out on the number one spot. However, it did come in at number one on Friday with $9 million. "Send Help" came out on top with $20 million, but it was a surprisingly close race. Internationally, the indie video game flick added another $3.9 million for a $21.7 million global start. Even just a few weeks ago, it would have been very difficult to predict this level of success.

Based on the video game of the same name, "Iron Lung" takes place in a post-apocalyptic future after a mysterious event known as "The Quiet Rapture" causes all known stars and habitable planets in the universe to disappear. A convict (Fischbach) is sent to search an ocean of blood discovered on a desolate moon using a small submarine dubbed the Iron Lung. Pre-release estimates had the movie pulling in closer to $10 million on the high end. It nearly doubled that figure.

So, what went right here? How did Markiplier so successfully manage to go from YouTuber to horror movie director like this? How did this movie manage to break through in such a meaningful way? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Iron Lung" was such a shockingly huge hit on opening weekend.