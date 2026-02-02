5 Reasons Why Melania Flopped At The Box Office

It proved to be a surprisingly crowded weekend at the box office to help close out January. Though it was a slow month overall (as it often is), Sam Raimi's "Send Help" and Markiplier's "Iron Lung" made for an unexpectedly interesting duel for the number one spot. Left in a distant third place was Amazon's high-profile "Melania" documentary.

Serving as a look at First Lady Melania Trump, the wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, "Melania" opened to just $7 million domestically over the weekend. "Send Help" took the top spot with an estimated $20 million debut, while "Iron Lung" made a genuinely shocking $17.8 million, especially considering that it had next to no marketing budget and was produced wholly independently.

In stark contrast, "Melania" was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios for an eye-popping $40 million, in addition to a reported $35 million marketing spend. On the one hand, $7 million is a big opening for a documentary. On the other hand, the box office is all relative, and no studio would be happy with an opening of that size against a $75 million investment. Period. Speaking strictly from a financial POV, this is a flop, plain and simple, using any sort of rational calculation of success or failure at the box office.

So, what went wrong here? How on Earth did Amazon make such a grave miscalculation here? Is there any way to make this make sense? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Melania" bombed on opening weekend. Let's get into it.