Donald Trump Plans Tariffs On Films Shot Outside Of America – But It's Total Nonsense

Speaking to C-SPAN on Sunday (via The Hollywood Reporter), President Trump claimed, "I've done some very strong research over the past week, and we're making very few movies now. Hollywood is being destroyed ... other nations have stolen our movie industry." It's true that the majority of U.S. films are filmed either partially or wholly overseas, but that's been the case for decades.

In the early days of filmmaking, Hollywood productions were largely contained within Los Angeles studio lots. Cameras were so large and temperamental that filming on location was a practical nightmare, and commercial air travel didn't start to become commonplace until the 1950s. As soon as avenues to the rest of the world opened up, though, Hollywood began to stretch its legs. William Wyler's 1959 religious epic "Ben-Hur" was mostly filmed in Italy, one of the first countries to offer government subsidies for film production. After that, the UK began offering tax relief for movie productions in 1992. Now, countries all over the world offer competing tax incentives to entice film productions. Individual US states do the same; Georgia, Louisiana, and Hollywood's home turf of California are among those offering the most generous tax credits for films.

It's a mutually beneficial exchange. Studios can spend hundreds of millions of dollars on movie productions, providing jobs for local film crews, funneling money into local businesses, and potentially driving tourism as well. On the studio side, a production can save a lot of money by shopping around for the country or state with the best tax incentives. Last year's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Story" was estimated to have received at least $183 million AUD in tax rebates from Screen Australia and the New South Wales government.

Of course, tax incentives aren't the only reason to film overseas: There's also the demands of the story. If you're making a movie with scenes in a medieval castle, you can either build a medieval castle from scratch in the U.S., or you can just go to one of the many medieval castles that have been preserved across Europe. The black volcanic sands of Iceland have often played the role of alien planets in sci-fi movies like "Interstellar" and "Prometheus," and the reason they look alien is because landscapes like that can't be found anywhere in North America. And in action franchises like "James Bond," "Mission: Impossible," and "Fast & Furious," globe-trotting to recognizable landmarks around the world (and sometimes destroying them) is a core part of the appeal.

