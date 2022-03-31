A Georgia Bill Could Have Hurt Huge Hollywood Productions And The State's People

Even slightly casual film and TV fans have probably noticed that a number of productions set up shop in the state of Georgia. Even if it's something that takes place in space, a fictional country, or during a zombie apocalypse, Georgia is a state that everyone from Disney to AMC uses to suit those needs. A big reason for this is that the state offers the best tax credits in the United States, and these tax credits help to greatly reduce the cost of a big production.

Well, a recent bill that was proposed by lawmakers in the state nearly upended the whole program, and the ripple effects of that decision would have been massive.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the state's lawmakers were considering a bill that would have capped film and TV tax credits at $900 million per year. While that still sounds like a lot, it doesn't at all cover what is normally given out by Georgia to various productions, and therein lies the problem. However, the bill has been pulled from consideration for now, meaning that the healthy tax credits the state is famous for will remain in place. For now at least. Senator Nan Orrock supported pulling the bill, and said the following: