The Apprentice Review: Sebastian Stan Gives Donald Trump His Darth Vader Origin Story [Fantastic Fest]
Given what has happened over the last decade or so in American politics, a Donald Trump biopic felt inevitable — and now director Ali Abbasi's "The Apprentice" is upon us. The somewhat controversial film that had to dodge some legal action to make its way to theaters recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas as one of the secret screenings. Sebastian Stan, known best as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was on hand and described the film as a "classic American horror story." An apt description, to be sure. And yet, as I watched the film, another story kept coming to mind: the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy.
More specifically, Anakin Skywalker's fall from grace to become Darth Vader. Perhaps it says more about me as a lover of a certain kind of cinema than it does about Abbasi's take on the early years of the former President of the United States as a real estate developer, but the artistic lens the filmmaker chose to filter this story through in some ways mirrors what happened a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, for better or worse. The specifics of this story happened decades ago, but the film serves as an origin story for modern American history that is still very much happening to us all right now.
"The Apprentice" centers on a young Donald Trump (Stan) who is eager to make his name as a real estate mogul in 1970s New York City, living under the shadow of his father who runs the family business. Trump then has a chance meeting with a take-no-prisoners lawyer, Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), who takes Trump under his wing. This sets Trump on the path to becoming the man the world knows today.
The Apprentice is a great showcase for its stars
Am I suggesting that "Star Wars" fans should rush out and see "The Apprentice" right away? Of course not. I am however saying that Abbasi, whose previous credits include "Border" and "Holy Spider," decided to frame Trump's rise to power right up through the late '80s in a certain way. Trump is somewhat innocent, relatively speaking, before he meets Cohn. It is Cohn, a ruthless man who isn't afraid to bend the law for his own benefit under the guise of it being good for America, who corrupts Trump. In this metaphor, he is Palpatine and Trump is Anakin. Yet, somewhat ironically, Cohn also sort of becomes Obi-Wan later in the film.
It's a familiar downfall. The unfortunate part is that Darth Vader is a pure work of fiction who exists in a distant galaxy. Donald Trump is a very real person who was president once before and is threatening to become the president once again. Abbasi's film is closer to a portrait than it is a reenactment or a documentary. This is to say that the film is not an autobiography — it's taking artistic license while using real life events to inspire what's on screen. Still, that fiction is far closer to reality than the events of "Star Wars." That makes the whole experience a bit more unsettling.
If one can, for a moment, try to treat this purely as a movie and nothing more, it is undeniably a great showcase for its actors. Stan, in particular, does an undeniably phenomenal job as Trump. He starts out as a relatively young, ambitious man and slowly devolves into the Trump we're all far more familiar with. It's subtle until it isn't. Any actor could have easily turned this into a caricature or a hammy "SNL" version of Trump. Instead, Stan brings some humanity to the role, which makes the character's turn in the back half all the more unnerving. Stan is without question getting better and better with age, it seems. Say what you will about the movie itself, there's no denying the quality of the lead performance here.
A good film that might have been made at the wrong time
Strong is also remarkable as Cohn, a character who is despicable in the first two acts, only to become an unlikely sympathetic character after Trump becomes Trump. Strong, known best for his role on HBO' "Succession," is an actor with a reputation for commitment, and he's absolutely committed here. Maria Bakalova, of "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm" fame, offers another stellar performance in her relatively young career here as Ivana Trump. Abbasi got the most out of his central cast.
"The Apprentice" is a good movie, albeit a difficult one to watch, with stellar performances elevating the proceedings. But that's if we're trying to treat this as just a movie. But this movie exists because Trump — the former president who has been convicted of multiple felonies and stands accused of inciting a riot in the nation's capital — exists. It can't just be a movie. Audiences are going to bring baggage to it. It is very clearly not made with hardcore Trump supporters in mind. They are most certainly going to hate it, if not actively protest against it.
On the flipside, the people that hate Trump won't have their minds changed one bit as a result of the film. What they're going to get is a deeply colored, editorialized history lesson that is peppered with Easter eggs for modern American events. People who view Trump as a threat to democracy may not ultimately want to watch the film because it's history we're still living through.
I certainly understand the instinct to make this movie. I believe Abbasi's "Donald Trump goes from Anakin Skywalker to Darth Vader" read on the man's life is compelling. This just feels like the wrong time for it to exist. A few years from now? Who knows. Right now, though, "The Apprentice" comes across a movie that may be a tough watch for just about anyone. Still, attempting to take the movie as it is and setting aside real-world ramifications, there's meat on these bones. It's just the wrong time for this particular meal.
/Film Rating: 7 out of 10
"The Apprentice" hits theaters on October 11, 2024.