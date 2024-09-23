The Apprentice Review: Sebastian Stan Gives Donald Trump His Darth Vader Origin Story [Fantastic Fest]

Given what has happened over the last decade or so in American politics, a Donald Trump biopic felt inevitable — and now director Ali Abbasi's "The Apprentice" is upon us. The somewhat controversial film that had to dodge some legal action to make its way to theaters recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas as one of the secret screenings. Sebastian Stan, known best as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was on hand and described the film as a "classic American horror story." An apt description, to be sure. And yet, as I watched the film, another story kept coming to mind: the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy.

More specifically, Anakin Skywalker's fall from grace to become Darth Vader. Perhaps it says more about me as a lover of a certain kind of cinema than it does about Abbasi's take on the early years of the former President of the United States as a real estate developer, but the artistic lens the filmmaker chose to filter this story through in some ways mirrors what happened a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, for better or worse. The specifics of this story happened decades ago, but the film serves as an origin story for modern American history that is still very much happening to us all right now.

"The Apprentice" centers on a young Donald Trump (Stan) who is eager to make his name as a real estate mogul in 1970s New York City, living under the shadow of his father who runs the family business. Trump then has a chance meeting with a take-no-prisoners lawyer, Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), who takes Trump under his wing. This sets Trump on the path to becoming the man the world knows today.