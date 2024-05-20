Why A New Donald Trump Movie Is Generating Controversy Ahead Of Its Premiere

Of all the various actors who've made their mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sebastian Stan might be the one who's chosen the most interesting career path upon stepping outside of the superhero limelight. Stan hasn't exactly shied away from some of the more challenging and, occasionally, downright controversial roles out there, arguably beginning this little streak of sorts with director Craig Gillespie's "I, Tonya" in 2017. He followed this up with a supporting turn in Karyn Kusama's brutal "Destroyer," the bizarre horror/comedy "Fresh" (let's just say that movie packs a bite), and, of course, his Emmy-nominated performance as Tommy Lee in "Pam & Tommy," the Pamela Anderson-centric Hulu miniseries that stirred up no headlines whatsoever.

Not content to rest on his laurels, Stan promptly went and attached himself to a role that likely gave his agent no shortage of heart palpitations: a movie about Donald Trump's rise to infamy.

As a movie about Trump's origins as a ruthless (and lawbreaking) real-estate tycoon throughout the '70s and '80s in New York City, "The Apprentice" is certainly a choice on Stan's part for a starring vehicle during an election year. It should come as no surprise that anything involving the immensely polarizing political figure would be bound to stir up discourse through its mere existence. But in this case, on the eve of the film's worldwide debut during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, controversy has already reared its ugly head ... and not necessarily for the reasons you might expect. Purposefully opting for a minimum of press coverage, director Ali Abbasi has opted to let the story do all the talking. One major investor in "The Apprentice" didn't quite get that memo, however, and has plunged the production into a fiery legal battle. You can't make this stuff up, folks.