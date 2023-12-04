The Apprentice: Everything We Know About Sebastian Stan's Young Donald Trump Movie

"The Apprentice" tells the story of a younger, pre-politics Donald Trump attempting to create a real estate empire in the '70s and '80s, per Deadline. The movie seems to center on Trump's relationship with infamous lawyer Roy Cohn, who played an instrumental role in the early decades of Trump's career. Cohn was also notoriously a central figure in the Red Scare, serving as Senator Joseph McCarthy's right-hand man as he persecuted government employees and others who he suspected of having Communist ties or otherwise being morally indecent. Cohn supported organized discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community, but in 1986, he also died of AIDS after vehemently denying he had HIV.

Cohn, who also prosecuted Julius and Ethel Rosenberg as spies, was a mentor to Trump, and "The Apprentice" will apparently explore their relationship. According to writer Michael Wolff (per NPR), Cohn's impact on Trump was so great that during the early days of his presidency, the man was known to ask "Where's my Roy Cohn?" aloud, seemingly a rhetorical question. According to Deadline, "The Apprentice" will be "an exploration of power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and deceit." The outlet also notes that the movie will explore "the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers."

Deadline also says Trump's first wife, Ivana, will be portrayed in the movie. While there are no further details about Ivana's role, it's worth noting that she was born in then-Czechoslovakia, met Trump when modeling in the '70s and married him in 1977. The pair divorced in the '90s amidst very public relationship troubles. At the time of her divorce, Ivana said Trump once raped her, an allegation she later walked back. She died in 2022.