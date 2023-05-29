Jeremy Strong Gave Succession An Alternate Ending In One Take Of Kendall's Final Scene

This article contains spoilers for the "Succession" series finale, as well as discussions of sensitive, potentially triggering content.

There were a few different moments in the "Succession" season 4 finale where it seemed like someone might be about to die. When Kendall drank a "meal fit for a king" concocted from a stomach-churning mix of ingredients (some well past their use-by date), for example. Or when Kendall, in a rage, grabbed hold of Roman's head like he was trying to crush his skull. Ultimately, though, the corporate battlefield dealt out its losses in a different way.

For Kendall, that meant Shiv turning on him at the last moment and tipping the board vote in favor of selling Waystar Royco to Swedish tech billionaire Lukas Matsson. To add insult to injury, Roman casually told Kendall that their father never considered Kendall's children to be "real" heirs, since neither of them are his biological children.

Kendall ends the series once again staring across a body of water, bereft and devastated. Though he'll get a 10-figure payout from the sale of the company, he's lost his family, his siblings, his father, and his dream of becoming Waystar's CEO. Without that, as he told Shiv in his desperate plea to change her mind, he fears that he'll simply die, since he has no other reason to exist.

If you expected that final scene to end with Kendall jumping into the water to drown himself (as he seemingly tried to do at the end of season 2), then you're not alone. Breaking down the finale in an official HBO podcast, journalist Kara Swisher commented that that's what she was anticipating — and actor Jeremy Strong revealed, "In one of the takes I climbed over the barrier."