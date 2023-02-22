Jeremy Strong Never Drops Character On Succession, Brian Cox Wishes He'd Stop

Actor Brian Cox has a big personality and a lot of opinions, and he's never afraid to share them. The veteran performer recently did a profile with Town and Country Magazine and dished on his career, his love for his "Succession" character Logan Roy, and his co-stars. When talking about Jeremy Strong, who plays Logan's son Kendall on the hit HBO series, he had some kind words but also chastised the actor's dedication to method acting. Cox is a classically trained actor who has starred in dozens of films and television shows, but he doesn't have a lot of patience for actors who stay in-character after the cameras stop rolling.

Method acting, developed by Russian theater director Konstantin Stanislavski around the turn of the 20th century, is a way to help actors get in the mindset of their characters and emote more convincingly. When used right, it can be an effective tool in an actor's arsenal, but some actors also use it to behave ridiculously on set and beyond. Strong has spoken about his appreciation for method at length and often stays in character as Kendall between takes, which bothers the curmudgeonly Cox. It's not just annoying, but he also feels like it's a hindrance to Strong's acting capabilities. Lots of actors have weighed in on method over the years, but Cox's take is surprisingly nuanced (and characteristically vulgar). If only Logan could believe in Kendall in the same way ...