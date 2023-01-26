Succession Season 4 Trailer: The Roy Kids Are Once Again Declaring War

Exactly how strained has the Roy family relationship become? The good news is that the three siblings who banded together last season are remaining a united front. But when it comes to their relationship with their father, things have become strained ... to say the least. The trailer sees Logan's girlfriend slash assistant calling the siblings and pleading with them to call dear dad. Any chance he's willing to call them himself (ideally with an apology)? "I could get him to text a request for a call ...?" Keri says unsurely.

If you thought that Logan Roy would feel conflicted about his choice to emotionally decimate his children, then think again. Sure, Logan is looking a lot lonelier than usual — his only friend at the moment seems to be his daughter's estranged husband, which is clearly not a relationship he values very much — and he does seem to be awaiting the return of his children. But that doesn't mean he's gonna reach out himself. This is the Roy family! Their only means of showing affection is trying to destroy each other and by that metric, there's lots of love going around in season 4.

Shiv, Kendall, and Roman are gearing up with yet another plan to punish their father and seize some success for themselves. Where exactly does Connor fit into all of this? Well, besides marrying a woman who seems extremely reluctant to become his trophy wife, he's taking dinners and considering his options. Elsewhere, Cousin Greg appears firmly attached to Tom (the Nero to his Sporus) which is good, because Tom's marriage is crumbling and his options for affection are severely limited.

In addition to many returning cast members (including Caitlin Fitzgerald as Roman's ex-girlfriend Tabitha, who was absent from season 3), newly announced cast members include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

"Succession" returns to HBO and HBO Max on March 26, 2023.