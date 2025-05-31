Jackie Chan Wants Rush Hour 4 To Happen, But He's Worried About One Thing
Fighting can be a good thing in the right context. For example, when you really believe in something, it's imperative to make your feelings known if that will help others see where you're coming from. Life requires us to step up and advocate for ourselves when we have some skin in the game, and that can extend across all the periods of life, from young to old. Just this week, Jackie Chan decided to take matters into his own hands with "Rush Hour 4," as he feels like the opportunity to make the sequel to the fan-favorite franchise might be slipping away. He's got one big request, and the producers should probably listen to him after how "Rush Hour 3" went, because it could end up making or breaking "Rush Hour 4" for everyone involved.
Jackie Chan has been doing some limited media interviews for "Karate Kid Legends," and that means someone in the press was bound to ask about the status of "Rush Hour 4." The project has been in development for years now, as the former studio that handled the franchise, Lionsgate, has been slow to pick up the pace getting "Rush Hour 4" to market. ScreenRant talked to the martial arts movie star about what's going on with him and Chris Tucker, and his response is pretty hopeful, but there's a big issue on Chan's mind (not his sense of humor this time!) that he wanted the world to know about. Namely, that they're getting a little old to be doing those stunts, and the people involved need to put the pedal to the metal to get "Rush Hour 4" out of the station before this duo can't bring the level of action they used to in the early 2000s.
"I don't know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer," Chan joked with ScreenRant. "Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We'll be old men doing 'Rush Hour.'"
Chan worries he and Tucker will be too old for Rush Hour 4
The series star is clearly down for returning to the franchise, and Chris Tucker is also on record about being ready to do "Rush Hour 4" whenever the people in charge call. The real hold-up here is studio machinations. However, before fans go and get all mad at the studio for "robbing" them of the delightful buddy cop shenanigans that Tucker and Chan brought to the screen decades ago, they should think about an under-discussed factor when it comes to "Rush Hour 4" — the director.
Brett Ratner was the man behind the camera for the first three installments of the "Rush Hour" franchise, and it seems like his presence is probably the biggest thing holding the project back from becoming celluloid reality. Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by six women back in 2017, where Ratner was alleged to have pleasured himself in front of Olivia Munn and allegedly forced Natasha Henstridge to engage in oral intercourse with him. Those are serious matters outside of business implications, and Brett Ratner is the reason that studios like Sony and Paramount have stayed clear from an obvious nostalgia play with a "Rush Hour 4" project.
With these kinds of serious accusations still lingering in the air, it's no wonder that "Rush Hour 4" hasn't gotten made yet, despite the Internet asking about the status of the movie every six months for the past couple of years. The perpetual production standstill is not the most important thing in this story and isn't the second one on the list, if we're being honest!
Still, the ticking clock above both Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's heads is something that Lionsgate or another studio looking to get involved with "Rush Hour 4" is going to have to tangle with down the road. At the time of writing, the beloved martial arts mainstay is 71 already, and Tucker isn't getting any younger at 53. That means every year probably counts at this point, especially with Chan. So, if this is going to happen, someone is going to have to get moving down those tracks, and fast.