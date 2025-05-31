Jackie Chan Wants Rush Hour 4 To Happen, But He's Worried About One Thing

Fighting can be a good thing in the right context. For example, when you really believe in something, it's imperative to make your feelings known if that will help others see where you're coming from. Life requires us to step up and advocate for ourselves when we have some skin in the game, and that can extend across all the periods of life, from young to old. Just this week, Jackie Chan decided to take matters into his own hands with "Rush Hour 4," as he feels like the opportunity to make the sequel to the fan-favorite franchise might be slipping away. He's got one big request, and the producers should probably listen to him after how "Rush Hour 3" went, because it could end up making or breaking "Rush Hour 4" for everyone involved.

Jackie Chan has been doing some limited media interviews for "Karate Kid Legends," and that means someone in the press was bound to ask about the status of "Rush Hour 4." The project has been in development for years now, as the former studio that handled the franchise, Lionsgate, has been slow to pick up the pace getting "Rush Hour 4" to market. ScreenRant talked to the martial arts movie star about what's going on with him and Chris Tucker, and his response is pretty hopeful, but there's a big issue on Chan's mind (not his sense of humor this time!) that he wanted the world to know about. Namely, that they're getting a little old to be doing those stunts, and the people involved need to put the pedal to the metal to get "Rush Hour 4" out of the station before this duo can't bring the level of action they used to in the early 2000s.

"I don't know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer," Chan joked with ScreenRant. "Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We'll be old men doing 'Rush Hour.'"