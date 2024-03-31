Every Rush Hour Movie Ranked

Is it any surprise that the worst "Rush Hour" film is also the one that has a Roman Polanski cameo? There are, admittedly, many problems in "Rush Hour 3" — but tapping a notorious predator for one of the most uncomfortable airport scenes ever made (he's a French agent that "inspects" our two heroes at Charles-de-Gaulle) is certainly indicative of the film's rotten core. Released in 2007, "Rush Hour 3" is your quintessential cash grab sequel. It tries to spice things up with a little change of scenery, reuniting Tucker's Detective Carter with Chan's Inspector Lee on an impromptu mission in Paris. The humor still walks the line between offensive and bold, and the chemistry between Tucker and Chan feels just as effortless. But the magic is largely gone, and not even Chan's trademark stunt-comedy is enough to get it back.

The premise is simple enough: Carter and Lee are tracking an assassin with ties to the Triads. Ratner is just as leery as ever in the City of Love, maybe even more so. The film is honestly more of an ogle-fest than it is another "East meets West" buddy-cop film. Bonus points for featuring a younger Hiroyuki Sanada ("Shōgun," "Bullet Train") as Kenji, a figure from Lee's past that only complicates his mission. Swedish legend Max von Sydow, best known for his partnership with director Ingmar Bergman, also co-stars for some reason — but no amount of genuine star power can make "Rush Hour 3" any less obnoxious. To quote one review at the time: "If Bergman hadn't just died, this probably would have killed him."