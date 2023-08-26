Rush Hour 4 - Is It Happening?

In the world of buddy cop comedies, the "Rush Hour" franchise remains a standout. The odd coupling of a reserved chief inspector from Hong Kong and a fast-talking LAPD officer sparked three action-packed, hilarious films popular the world over, amassing over $850 million at the global box office.

Across the three films, Chief Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) and Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker) solve cases in Hong Kong and the U.S., even paying a brief visit to France, typically involving the Triads and government officials. And while the trilogy offers adrenaline-inducing action sequences, it's the comedic chemistry between the two actors that has endured.

When the first installment of "Rush Hour" debuted in 1998, North American audiences had just become acquainted with Chan following the success of "Rumble in the Bronx," while films like "Friday" and "The Fifth Element" highlighted Tucker as an emerging comedic voice. Their natural banter won audiences over with both actors matching one another pound for pound in the comedy ring, resulting in a trilogy better remembered for its humor than anything else.

It's been nearly 20 years since the release of "Rush Hour 3," and not only have fans been anxiously anticipating Lee and Carter's return, as it would turn out, both actors have been as well.