Veteran Character Actor Philip Baker Hall Has Died At 90

Philip Baker Hall was never nominated for any Academy Awards or any other typical barometers for success in the field, but that in and of itself remains a testament to the specific kind of roles he sought — precisely the type of subdued but thoroughly watchable performances that made him such an intense and committed actor in the first place. He played all types of characters over his long career, and in an interview with Talk Easy with Sam Frogoso, he laid out part of his ethos for approaching roles as an artist.

"I think many artists want to present the bright, shiny side of life, the more optimistic, more liberal side, I think, through whatever they do, whether it's their music or their poetry or their acting, directing. But it doesn't preclude playing villains or bad guys, either. Because as the artist intends to elucidate all the varieties of the human experience, bad behavior is equally essential to understand and, not justify, but understand and try to find what's at the center of it."

Whenever viewers saw Philip Baker Hall's name credited in the opening titles, his mere presence served as a reassuring reminder that the money spent on a movie ticket (or a streaming rental) would be well worthwhile. After five decades in the business, with dozens upon dozens of television appearances under his belt in addition to his prestigious big screen roles, Hall remains best known for his turns in "The Truman Show," "Seinfeld," "Boogie Nights," and as handwriting expert Sherwood Morrill in David Fincher's "Zodiac." His brilliant career also included highlights such as "Midnight Run," "Rush Hour," "Air Force One," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Argo," and his final role in the Netflix series "Messiah."