Sam Raimi's First Horror Movie In 17 Years Is A Number One Box Office Hit

Sam Raimi, the mastermind behind "The Evil Dead" and "Darkman," has finally returned to the horror movie genre for the first time in nearly decades — as a director, anyway. While Raimi has produced hits like "Crawl" and "Don't Breathe," he hasn't called the shots on a horror film since 2009's chilling "Drag Me to Hell." Now, though, he's back with "Send Help," which is something audiences were clearly excited to see, as it topped the box office on a surprisingly competitive weekend.

Released by Disney's 20th Century Studios, "Send Help" opened to an estimated $20 million domestically over the weekend. That was just enough to fend off Markiplier's indie hit "Iron Lung," which debuted with an impressive $17.8 million, and was well above pre-release estimates, which had "Send Help" making closer to $10 million. Nevertheless, Raimi prevailed. The filmmaker's latest also pulled in an additional $8.1 million overseas for a $28.1 million global start.

That's by no means a home run against the movie's reported $40 million budget, but it's a good start, especially since this one will have a lot of streaming value once it arrives on Hulu. Moreover, it's truly hard to get people to turn up for original movies these days at all.

"Send Help" follows an employee and her boss as they wind up stranded on an island after a horrific plane crash, forcing them to work together to survive. Naturally, things soon get twisted and bloody along the way. Dylan O'Brien of "The Maze Runner" fame stars alongside Rachel McAdams, who previously worked with Raimi on "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," while Damian Shannon and Mark Swift (2009's "Friday the 13th") wrote the script.