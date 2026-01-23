An Unexpected Horror Movie Could Hurt Sam Raimi's Send Help At The Box Office

For the first time in more than 15 years, director Sam Raimi ("The Evil Dead") has made a new horror movie. "Send Help" stars Rachel McAdams, marking an unlikely Marvel reunion between the star and Raimi, as they previously collaborated on "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." It's a big deal for hardcore genre fans. In the midst of January, it feels like a slam dunk at the box office. Or is it? An unexpected, independently produced horror movie is also taking up a surprising amount of oxygen in the room, which might rain on Raimi's parade.

As of this writing, "Send Help," which hails from Disney's 20th Century Studios, is eyeing an opening weekend in the $10 to $15 million range domestically when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. It's currently expected to take the number one spot on the charts. But the word "currently" is doing some heavy lifting there, because "Iron Lung," which hails from massive YouTuber Markiplier, is bringing up the rear, looking at a debut in the $9 to $13 million range. However, those estimates might be conservative.

Pre-sales have taken the industry by storm when it comes to "Iron Lung," which Markiplier, aka Mark Fischbach, wrote, directed, starred in, produced, and financed. It's also being distributed independently, but major chains like AMC and Cinemark have gotten on board, with pre-sales said to be above $5 million as of January 13 (per Deadline). While a $10 million opening would be huge, some people believe the movie could make much, much more.

Markiplier missed out on a cameo in "Five Nights at Freddy's" in order to make his movie happen. This is not just some cute pet project, it's a very real movie with very real interest.