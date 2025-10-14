Sam Raimi's New Horror Movie Is An Unlikely But Welcome Marvel Reunion

If someone asks you what day it is today, you should appropriately respond with "why, it's Sam Raimi trailer day!" The cinematic madman who transformed the independent movie from hell ("The Evil Dead") into one of the most consistent horror series ever returns to the genre for the first time since 2009's "Drag Me to Hell" with "Send Help," and it looks awesome. The survival horror-thriller, co-written by Damien Shannon and Mark Swift, sees office tensions turn deadly when Linda Laddle (Rachel McAdams) gets marooned on a deserted island with her boorish younger boss Bradley Preston (Dylan O'Brien). Power dynamics are suddenly swapped as Linda revels in the survival skills that give her considerable leverage over her injured employer. And you know it's a Raimi picture because it isn't too long until characters have lots of blood on their faces.

"Send Help" looks like if you put "Misery," "Cast Away," and "Triangle of Sadness" in a blender, and then chuck in a helping of Raimi's signature dark humor to make it feel fresh. There's even a shot that directly references the original poster for "The Evil Dead." Raimi has largely stuck to the producing angle within the horror space since 2009, with his last genre directorial efforts being the pilot episode of "Ash Vs. Evil Dead" and a few episodes of the Quibi Original anthology series "50 States of Fright." Although he let his horror freak flag fly throughout 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," it's really great to see Raimi properly returning to the genre that made him a titanic horror figure.

There is one thing, however, that he's porting over from his brief stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that's Rachel McAdams with a much meatier role to chew on.