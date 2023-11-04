The Evil Dead Movies Ranked

How the heck do you rank the "Evil Dead" movies?

No horror franchise has taken bigger swings, with entries ranging from brutal, unrelenting horror to straight-up goofball slapstick. No horror franchise has proven more consistent in its inconsistency, with each entry showcasing an anarchic streak a mile wide. If an "Evil Dead" movie isn't trying to startle you out of your skin with transgressive intensity, it's trying to make you giggle like a loon. And sometimes, it tries to make you giggle like a loon using that transgressive intensity. Director Sam Raimi made it clear with his original three movies that there are no hard and fast rules in this universe — and other filmmakers have gleefully stepped in and followed suit. The only thing that truly defines an "Evil Dead" movie is that it needs to be extreme in one way or another.

When the /Film braintrust sat down to rank the series so far (we decided to include the "Ash vs Evil Dead" TV show because it's very much canon), the voting was close. Dangerously close. The closeness between the titles indicated that this list could've looked very different if even one person had modified their ballot. And while there were outliers here and there, just about everyone who participated in this list agreed that most — if not all — of these projects are good. And some of them are masterpieces.