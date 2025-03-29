The 15 Best A24 Horror Movies, Ranked

For the vast majority of their existence, A24 has been a distributor of motion pictures. That means they find movies that other people have already made, and they manage the film's release. In recent years, they've moved into the production side, but for the most part "A24 movies" are simply movies that fit the distributor's brand identity.

That's totally fine, as far as it goes. Like a popstar who doesn't write their own material but has an incredible ear for a hit, there's a certain artistry to curation, too. Thanks to the kinds of films they have released, A24 has developed a following like we haven't seen since the early days of the studio system, when people were fans of, say, "MGM musicals" or "gangster pictures made by Warners." Horror fans love A24, and with good reason: They consistently put out some of the best horror movies on the market.

Here are the best A24 horror movies, ranked.