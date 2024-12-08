I Saw The TV Glow Ending Explained: There Is Still Time

Some movies are designed to leave you feeling interrupted, intentionally cutting to credits before providing the resolution you've been craving for the last two hours. Others, especially when it comes to sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, drive their narratives and mythologies toward a specific thematic landing zone, punching it through the screen to in the final moments. "I Saw the TV Glow" is somewhere in the middle — a millennial-retro, aesthetically driven horror movie that blends heartfelt genre homage with heart-wrenching gender allegory.

If you've seen the film, you may have walked out of the theater at the end, or out of your living room, feeling like the air had been sucked straight out of you. Suffocation is a major idea throughout "I Saw the TV Glow," and it underlines the resounding horror of the ending. At the same time, the film's final moments aren't all terror. There's catharsis as well, and an open note going into the credits that leaves room for optimism, gasping for air though it may be.

For as loaded as the ending is, "I Saw the TV Glow" can lull you at times into a false sense of speed. It takes about half the movie for the plot to truly reveal itself, and even then, a lot of the biggest scenes are anchored more by tone, look, and feel than by the progression of the story. There are hints of "Twin Peaks" and David Lynch films — a major inspiration for writer-director Jane Schoenbrun — but also, the slow pace fits with the film's larger focus on time distortion.