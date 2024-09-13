Why Amber Benson Rejected Joss Whedon's Offer To Return To Buffy The Vampire Slayer

If you didn't grow up on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and happened to catch "one of the best horror movies of 2024 in "I Saw the TV Glow," much of Jane Schoenbrun's film might have gone over your head. The film is indebted to "Buffy" in many ways, most obviously with its show-within-a-film "The Pink Opaque," which takes its cues from the beloved WB/CW series. But there's also a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Amber Benson, who for three seasons of "Buffy" played witch Tara Maclay.

Alongside co-star Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg, Benson would depict one of TV's first serious relationships between two women. "Buffy" never treated Willow and Tara's love as anything other than serious and meaningful, and steered well clear of using it as some sort of punchline or curio. As such, Benson has become a beloved figure of LGBTQ empowerment ever since. This is partly why Schoenbrun decided to feature the actress in their movie, and indeed why the Wiccan protagonists of "The Pink Opaque" — one of which is named Tara — so closely mirror Hannigan and Benson's characters.

Loving "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has become quite complicated in the wake of multiple allegations of workplace misconduct and outright emotional abuse against show creator Joss Whedon. But it wasn't a straightforward show to love back during its run, either — especially after Tara was killed off in season 6, episode 19, "Seeing Red." The unexpected death led to a backlash among fans, one of whom was Schoenbrun themself. During a Q&A for "TV Glow" (via Polygon), the director explained how Benson's cameo was designed as a salve for long-suffering Tara fans:

"In the context of what happened to Tara, [the cameo] was, for me, a bit of a corrective. I was like, 'I want to see her on-screen.' [...] It's just really important to me, just personally as a fan, to see that she's alive."

But before "Buffy" went off the air in 2003, Benson herself had an opportunity to appear "on-screen" as Tara following the character's death. The actress turned it down, however. Why? Well, like so much else related to "Buffy," the answer is complicated.