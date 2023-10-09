Slayers Review: The Buffyverse Returns (Without Buffy)

Since "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" staked its last monster 20 years ago, the franchise hasn't exactly rested peacefully. Continuation comics, novels, and planned reboots have kept the Buffyverse alive, but its legacy has also been complicated by allegations of workplace misconduct and bullying made against series creator Joss Whedon.

The latest installment of the world of Buffy, the Audible series "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story," aims to course-correct that, reuniting key cast members for the first time ever to tell a story Whedon plays no part in. To say the writer is nowhere to be found here would be inaccurate, though, as "Slayers" — an intermittently charming, sometimes forced new chapter — is all about overcoming the toxic influence of the past.

The story takes place roughly 12 years after Buffy Summers instilled all potential slayers with their full power, breaking a cycle of pain and isolation that afflicted centuries worth of chosen teen girls. The new series pays fairly close attention to canon, but also uses a nifty multiverse plot to get around it and bring back new versions of beloved characters. In the three episodes of "Slayers" available for review, bad boy vamp Spike (James Marsters), friendly monster Clem (James C. Leary), and retired Watcher Giles (Anthony Head) all return, as do versions of deadly, daydreaming vamp Drusilla (Juliet Landau), former demon Anya (Emma Caulfield), mild-mannered witch Tara (Amber Benson), and preppy hero Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter). The latter's return is especially satisfying, given that Carpenter says she was wrongfully terminated by Whedon after a frankly torturous-sounding working relationship.