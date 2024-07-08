Exploring The Many Metaphors And Symbolism Of The Lighthouse

Robert Eggers' "The Lighthouse" and Céline Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" were both released in the United States in 2019, providing audiences with two of the best films of the year. The two films might serve as two sides of the same coin, and would make an excellent double feature. They both have a similar setup, each with two individuals, sealed off from out outside world, lost on a remote island with only one another's company to keep them sane.

"The Lighthouse" sees its isolated world as infected with brutish masculine pride, leavened only by violent outbursts of idiocy. In "Portrait," two women stare at each other, make art, and fall madly in love, finding beauty, affection, and an exhilarating, potentially new world where their love with prevail over patriarchal norms. Women create, we see. Men destroy.

Women fall in love in their dreams, singing with their fellow women around a campfire. Men pee into the dirt in their nightmares, and drink isopropyl alcohol to avoid feeling anything. They then stuff each other's mouths with dirt. Women walk along the seaside. Men are attacked by one-eyed seagulls. They are both brilliant works, Eggers' and Sciamma's films, and compliment each other warmly.

"The Lighthouse" takes place in, as the Bard might say, time is out of joint. The cold, wet, muddy island where the action takes place is so unbearably miserably, smelly, and isolated, time loses all meaning. The two men on the island are unable to tell if they had been there days, weeks, or even years.

The symbolism in "The Lighthouse" is fraught and rich, with some of it being wholly obvious; the lighthouse itself is quite clearly a massive phallus. And there are so many more Jungian undercurrents to explore. Let us delve.