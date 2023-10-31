As Above, So Below Ending Explained: Raiders Of The Lost Philosopher's Stone

"As Above, So Below" is one of the better found-footage horror films to emerge in the wake of the one-two punch that was "Cloverfield" in 2008 and "Paranormal Activity" in 2009. Where many of its peers struggled to put a fresh spin on the subgenre's tropes, the Dowdle Brothers' 2014 flick is a pulpy Indiana Jones-lite action-adventure that cleverly incorporates mythical elements like the philosopher's stone — or, as we uncultured Yanks call it, the sorcerer's stone — and the Nine Circles of Hell from Dante Alighieri's epic 14th-century poem "Divine Comedy." Admittedly, it doesn't go so far as to reinvent the found-footage wheel, nor does it overcome some of the format's worst tendencies. But it does breathe a little more life into that formula, especially when the action inevitably devolves into people incessantly shaking the camera as they run screaming for their lives.

Of course, the biggest weapon in the film's arsenal is its setting. The story takes place almost entirely in the Paris Catacombs and the labyrinth of caves and tunnels that surround the mass grave, which would be terrifying enough even without the movie's supernatural aspects. "As Above, So Below" was even partly shot in the French capital's real-life catacombs, which only enhances the immersive feeling of its claustrophobic guerilla camerawork. On top of all that, it has a proper ending and doesn't abruptly cut to black in a calculated attempt to emulate the still-shocking conclusion to "The Blair Witch Project." A modern found-footage thriller with legit character arcs and a narrative payoff? They do exist!