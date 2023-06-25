Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: How The Climactic Three Challenges Were Made

Steven Spielberg's run in the 1980s was nothing short of legendary. His feature directing credits in that decade included "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," a segment of "The Twilight Zone: The Movie," "The Color Purple," and "Empire of the Sun," and his reputation preceded him as he headed into production on "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

Steve Beck (Visual Effects Art Director, Industrial Light & Magic): If you do anything for Steven, that's the most important part: You don't want to get anything wrong. He had a very specific vision, as he always does, and so it always got top-notch attention. Steven being probably ILM biggest client during my tenure there — it wasn't George [Lucas], certainly, it was Steven. He was the one who supplied film after film after film. Well, Steven and Amblin, I guess I should say, supplied film after film that really made, during my time at ILM, it such a special place. So he was client number one and was attended to in that regard and respected in that regard as well.

Was that the real sweet spot of his career? I'd like to think so. He certainly had a lot of fun with the pictures he was doing at the time, but Steven always loved to make movies. I was on a couple of projects of his ... where he was just a kid in a candy store, just having fun doing what he wanted. We had one big meeting — it had nothing to do with any film project, it was a ride film for "Back to the Future" for Universal [Studios theme park]. We didn't actually get the job, but we had this great meeting with him and he showed up on a bicycle on the backlot at Sony when he was shooting "Hook," and he would just have a great day filming and there's nothing but a grin on his face when he arrived. So [when] you see somebody who enjoys his job as much as Steven did, the work was infectious.

Nick Dudman (Chief Prosthetics Makeup Artist): He was very easy and approachable to deal with. And I mean, he came up to the workshop, we were assembling the skeleton, and he had lots to say about what we were doing. He seemed quite amused by the stuff we do. I mean, let's face it, the stuff we do is silly. It is. It's not like a real job. It's kids having fun and he appreciated that, absolutely, and building skeletons and stuff. Well, what's not to like? He was always very easy and approachable because he knew how to shoot something to its best effect. That's the beauty of working with somebody who's that experienced and that skilled at what they do, is that you could probably take a tomato on the set and he'd make it interesting. "What's its best side?" He would be able to tell you. So yeah, my memories of it are actually, it was a very slick shoot because it was so well organized.

David Worley (Camera Operator): The first week, I was the A camera operator, so I was feeling the tension of that a bit because I hadn't done an A camera with Steven before. Mike Roberts was late coming in from "Mississippi Burning," which he was just finishing off, so it was that situation.

Steve Beck: The role of the visual effects art director was to make sure that those boards were being adhered to, and to the point where you would get the plate information, the plates from the practical photography, and then you would take the plates and then you would put the boards with the animated bits over the plate so people could see how the plate interacted with the effects on top of it. It was constantly rechecking and checking and rechecking to make sure you were adhering to the director's vision. Because he was always ahead of you anyways.

David Worley: [Spielberg was] not particularly collaborative. I might suggest a lens. For example, say the main camera was on a 50 [millimeter] and then I'd be doing a tighter angle. Steven would say, "Well, put a 75 on," and I'd say, "Well, wouldn't it be better maybe to put a hundred on to get the difference?" He said, "No, no, 75." Then maybe half an hour later, it'd be like, "Just try the hundred and see what..." [laughs] One of those, you know?

Steve Beck: [Spielberg] was God, so you didn't question what God wanted. And if God wants it to look like that, then God gets it. Okay.

David Worley: During the temple scenes, Spielberg asked me to set up a shot over Harrison's shoulder onto Alison Doody, so I spent a few minutes with Harrison lining it up. When it was offered up to Spielberg, he said, "No — that's not what I want!" Deflated, I turned to Harrison and apologized for wasting his time. "Don't worry," he said, "I guess it was just your turn for a bollocking!"

Barry Wilkinson (Property Master): We only had one or two meetings with Steven because you never got him for very long. That's why his time was so important to each department. He was such a busy man.