You Have Chosen Wisely: Why The Last Crusade Is The Greatest Indiana Jones Movie

This post contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

With the Indiana Jones movies now streaming on Disney+ and "Dial of Destiny" currently in theaters (read our review here), the eternal debate about how the movies should be ranked rages on. On the plus side, no longer is "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" such an awkward CG orphan, offset from the original 1980s Indiana Jones trilogy by almost 20 years. This is now a proper pentalogy, with the Holy Grail at its center. (No, not "The Da Vinci Code" version, though symbologist Robert Langdon has Indy to thank for his existence.)

After "The Fabelmans," watching "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" is a different experience. Though much of it remains divided along generational lines — raise your hand if you came of moviegoing age in the summer of '89 — assessments of the Indiana Jones franchise have long favored "Raiders of the Lost Ark" as the best film, perhaps rightly so, given its place in film history. If we're being honest, "Raiders" and its unparalleled set pieces (can't outrun that boulder) still offer a tighter all-around piece of filmmaking than "The Last Crusade," which has a few little bloopers, like the case of the disappearing "X" that "never, ever marks the spot" in a Venice library (except when you're looking down on it from above and the floor changes colors).

And yet, while it's not built to withstand the dreaded dings of the CinemaSins counter quite as well, "The Last Crusade" has emerged post-"Fabelmans" as a seminal text in Steven Spielberg's filmography. "Raiders" may be the best overall movie with Indy in it, but from a character perspective, as we head for a deep dive in a runaway tank, "The Last Crusade" truly is the best Indiana Jones movie.