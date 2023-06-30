Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Might Make You Care About Mutt Williams

Ever since the eminently lovable Ke Huy Quan turned up as Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," a whole generation of kids imagined what it'd be like to pal around with Harrison Ford's adventurer archaeologist, perhaps even how it might feel to actually be Indy's son.

That latent wish fulfillment was shattered when 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" was released, introducing the world to Henry Jones, Jr.'s actual flesh-and-blood kid: Henry "Mutt" Williams, played with snotty-tough-guy bravado by Shia LaBeouf. Granted, Indy wasn't much more thrilled to meet his illegitimate son than audiences were, having been gaslit by the boy's mother/his ex, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) into thinking the young '50s Greaser was the wayward child of another of Marion's loves, the deceased (and therefore unseen) soldier Colin Williams.

A great many factors contributed to the general cultural distaste for Mutt: the fact that the film itself did him no favors, naming him after a typically derogatory name for a dog, having him act ornery and abrasive, and hinting that this could be our new heir to the Indiana Jones mantle (and franchise) going forward. LaBeouf's presence alone may have been the turnoff for some, as he was then ubiquitous thanks to the "Transformers" series, and his public image has sadly only soured as time has gone by.

All of this meant the latest (and final, at least for Ford) "Indy" adventure, "Dial of Destiny," would be saddled with questions of what to do about Mutt. The film pulls a neat double twist on this very issue, at first giving fans and the audience what they seem to want, then giving that choice weight and context that may, against all odds, actually make people care about Mutt Williams.