Shia LaBeouf Admits To Making Up His Father's Abusive Actions In Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf grew up in front of cameras. The actor made his acting debut at age 12 in an episode of "Caroline in the City" before getting a main role in the Disney Channel sitcom "Even Stevens," which lasted for 65 episodes and a movie. Say what you will about his personal life, his stunts, or his career, but he still was the star of an "Indiana Jones" movie, for better and worse. But before he played Indy's son, he was a child actor, with all the problems that come with the territory.

The reality of child stars is a difficult one, as people like Jennette McCurdy ("iCarly") have reminded us in recent times. Abuse by loved ones and by a cold, calculating industry aren't out of the ordinary, unfortunately, and LaBeouf used his own experiences as a child actor to write the pseudo-autobiographical Sundance darling "Honey Boy."

The film stars Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe as younger versions of LaBeouf and details LaBeouf's relationship with his abusive father (whom he plays in the film) as well as his childhood stardom. The film also stars Maika Monroe, Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr, Clifton Collins Jr. and FKA twigs. Alma Har'el, who directed the film, has previously talked about how she connected to the script's portrayal of abuse, and how, as a child of abuse and addiction, she wanted to bring that to the screen in an accurate and respectful way.

It seems, however, that reports of the film's accuracy may have been exaggerated.