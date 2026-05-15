How Obsession's Director Feels About Cut Scenes To Avoid NC-17 Rating [Exclusive]

This article contains mild spoilers for "Obsession."

Ever since the death of the Hays Production Code and the birth of the Motion Picture Association of America (now just the MPA, after dropping the "America"), filmmakers have been struggling with the rules and regulations governing explicit content in films. On the one hand, the freedom of filmmakers under the MPA is fairly broad, as there are virtually no set-in-stone topics, images, or other elements that must be avoided. On the other hand, there are significant downsides to either releasing a film unrated or with the MPA-approved "Adults Only" NC-17 designation. Even in this day and age, when explicit material is generally more culturally accepted than not, the pressures on marketing and distributing an unrated/NC-17 movie are still enough to make most filmmakers, especially first-time directors, look for a compromise instead.

That's exactly what happened to Curry Barker, whose theatrical debut as a writer/director, "Obsession," was threatened with an NC-17 rating after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025. As has been reported elsewhere, the issue regarded one particular scene in which a character gets their head violently smashed in, and the resolution was relatively simple. Barker, who also edited the movie himself, only had to remove a handful of head smashes from the kill to satisfy the MPA, and the resulting scene is still remarkably violent. Yet it's also not what Barker's original vision was. I had the opportunity to speak to the filmmaker on the eve of the release of "Obsession," and he confessed that his initial thoughts on the minor controversy were heated but have softened over time.

That said, he also revealed that an unrated director's cut may be in the cards for the movie down the line, too.