Obsession Is Letting Horror Fans Experience The Movie's Nightmarish Premise In Real Life

As an entertainment journalist, I've been privy to some deeply twisted marketing stunts over the years. Last year, I was sent an alarm clock that went off at 2:17 a.m., a soup can filled with hair, a can opener, and a stabby fork to promote Zach Cregger's scary suburban nightmare, "Weapons." /Film chief film critic Chris Evangelista was one of the esteemed members of the press who were mailed a box of crickets for the movie "Border." Back in 2024, I was sent creepy drawings in the mail with no return address, and I became paranoid about my neighbors. It was for "The First Omen."

Personally, I love a freaky gimmick to promote a horror movie because I was young enough to be fooled by the marketing for "The Blair Witch Project" and fully believed it was real for years. Sure, sometimes marketing stunts can go too far, but I'm always game to offer myself up to the horror gods for whatever nonsense they've got planned to promote their movies. So when I saw that Focus Features and Blumhouse had set up a texting gimmick for "Obsession," a movie I adored when I caught it at the Overlook Film Festival, I gleefully shot "Nikki" a text at 724-876-4554.

"Obsession" centers on Bear (Michael Johnston), who has an unrequited crush on his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette). Fearing she'll never feel about him the way he does her, he makes a wish on a gimmicky toy called a "One Wish Willow" that she'll love him more than anyone else in the world. Be careful what you wish for, indeed. But I should have known better, because now I've got Nikki blowing up my phone like an obsessive ex, and she's starting to freak me out.