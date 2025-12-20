Hollywood is a town of public relations. While moviemaking drives the industry, marketing those films (and their stars) is just as important to the bottom line. Steven Spielberg changed Hollywood forever when "Jaws" became the first blockbuster in 1975, giving studio execs a taste of just how profitable the movies can be. This also led to larger marketing budgets for films with "box office smash" written all over them.

Marketing has always been important to the industry, even decades before "Jaws" hit theaters. In the early days of film, before television, Old Hollywood masterminds perfected the publicity stunt as a means to market their films, creating public spectacles to make headlines. While modern blockbusters spend millions of dollars on advertising spots, guerrilla marketing can still help gets butts in seats today.

The most memorable marketing campaigns often generate a fair share of controversy, and in the 21st century, virality is the goal. Of course, some of these campaigns go viral for the wrong seasons, and publicity stunts can easily backfire. Let's take a look at 15 movie marketing stunts that went too far.