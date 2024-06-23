Horror Movies Audiences Believed Were True

Engulfing audiences in a cinematic world where the line between reality and make-believe become blurred is the stuff movies are made of — but what happens when the movie becomes so visceral, we start to question its truthfulness?

Horror films in particular can walk that fine line of clever filmmaking and creating an unsettling, nagging feeling that what we're watching is someone's actual terror. Many of these films use the pseudo-documentary/mockumentary style to disarm audiences, conflating a typically non-fiction setup with entirely fictional elements. Meanwhile, others rely on crafty marketing campaigns to stir up curiosity, suspicion, controversy, or all of the above. Whether a movie informs audiences that the story ahead of them is based on true events or the director opts for frenetic handheld camerawork, there are some movies executed so well that movie-goers will debate their authenticity long after the credits roll.

A subgenre that has existed for decades, horror filmmakers seem to relish the idea of creating something so frantic and horrific that audiences can only process them as real. To celebrate this cinematic sleight of hand, we look back at some of the best horror movies that audiences believed were true.