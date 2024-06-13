25 Years Later, The Original Blair Witch Project Cast Speaks Out Against Studio

For the trio of actors who almost singlehandedly turned "The Blair Witch Project" into a cultural phenomenon and one of the most terrifying horror films of the last quarter century, what should've been the dream roles of a lifetime have instead turned into a living nightmare.

In the late 1990s, young and up-and-coming performers Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard found themselves joining an extremely low-budget indie production that was then titled "The Black Hills Project." The concept was simple: The three leads would be filming approximately 10 minutes of footage as part of a fictional horror documentary, playing the part of student filmmakers searching for evidence of a local legend known as the Blair Witch, and who vanished without a trace in the Maryland woods. Not only were the three required to sign off on clauses that would allow filmmakers Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez to use their real names for their respective characters — a clever narrative trick intended to make the immersive experience feel that much more realistic for audiences — but the found-footage approach also meant that Donahue, Williams, and Leonard had to learn to operate their own cameras and sound equipment throughout the shoot (not to mention improvise the majority of the plot).

By the time the production evolved into its final cut, none of the soon-to-be stars could've imagined how the unprecedented success of this film would turn their lives entirely upside down ... nor just how little they would ever see of its actual profits. Now, 25 years later, they're speaking up in a new profile with Variety and taking on the studio responsible for withholding the financial compensation they deserved all along.