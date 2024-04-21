The Original Blair Witch Project Trio Have Escaped The Woods, And Now They Want Residuals

"The Blair Witch Project" wasn't the first found footage horror film, but it is largely responsible for the explosion in found footage horror films over the last 25 years. A big reason for that? The numbers. Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, "Blair Witch" was shot over just eight days with an initial outlay of just $35,000. It was bought by Artisan Entertainment for $1 million, and the studio spent around $6-8 million marketing it (per The Hollywood Reporter). The movie went on to gross more than $248 million at the box office.

It's a studio executive's dream to land a project like that, and studios have been chasing the high of "The Blair Witch Project" ever since (with some notable successes, like the "Paranormal Activity" franchise). There have been two "Blair Witch" movie sequels, with another "reimagining" recently announced by Blumhouse and Lionsgate. There have been books, comic books, and video games. It's a full-blown horror franchise that hasn't stopped making money since the moment it first hit theaters. Unfortunately, the three actors who spent those eight days in the woods, improvising most of the dialogue and creating some of the most unforgettable moments in "Blair Witch," have been cut out of its success since taking a $300,000 buyout each for their options on the film.

Though that might seem like a bad decision in hindsight, for three actors in their mid-20s a check for $300,000 must have seemed like a vast windfall. They were far from the first or last Hollywood creatives to be lured into a bad deal. But now, the original "Blair Witch" trio — Heather Donahue (who has since changed her name to Rei Hance), Joshua Leonard, and Michael C. Williams — want recognition for the film's success.