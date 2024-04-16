Original Blair Witch Filmmakers Are Pretty Bummed To Be Left Out Of The New Movie

The Blair Witch will soon descend from Maryland's Black Hills woods to terrify a whole new generation, and wouldn't you know, the guys responsible for the first movie aren't all that thrilled about not being involved. Horror movie remakes, reboots, and legacy sequels will continue to abound as Hollywood doubles down on the genre's popularity. At CinemaCon 2024, for instance, we got our first look at the upcoming "Speak No Evil" remake, which looks decent but raises the question that so often accompanies these American rehashes of international movies: "Why?"

That appears to be the same question those responsible for the original "Blair Witch Project" are asking following the announcement that a new "Blair Witch" movie is in the works from Lionsgate and Blumhouse. The seminal 1999 original popularized the found-footage genre and left an entire generation scarred by memories of believing its disturbing events were actually real. Since it debuted, we've had two lackluster sequels, the most recent of which arrived in 2016 and, though it paid loving homage to the first movie, failed to recapture the commercial and critical success of that first film. The less said about the 2000 sequel, "Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2" the better — suffice it to say that no one, including those who worked on the original, was too impressed, especially since they had little to no involvement with either sequel.

Now, with Lionsgate and Blumhouse relaunching the franchise as part of a multi-film deal between the studios, some of the "Blair Witch Project" alum are speaking out about once again seemingly being locked out of the latest attempt to emulate the success of their 1999 classic.