Long before Fox's Animation Domination programming block on Sunday nights, there was Adult Swim, the mature audience-oriented block on Cartoon Network. Starting in 2001, Adult Swim initially ran later at night on the cable channel, featuring more risqué content than the daytime programming, at least in terms of humor and violence. As Adult Swim's popularity grew, distinguishing itself further from Cartoon Network's usual programming, the block began to feature a growing amount of original series in addition to licensed shows. This move helped not only expand Cartoon Network's viewership to older audiences but solidified the popularity of adult animation in the United States.

Advertisement

Even though Adult Swim featured the official North American debuts of several popular international series, especially anime, we're focusing on original shows produced specifically for the programming block. From mock live-action talk shows to both serious and comedic animated series, Adult Swim continues to offer a wide variety with its series. Whether they're leaning into the unapologetically absurd or genuinely heartfelt, Adult Swim originals always feel noticeably offbeat and different from whatever else is on the air.

Here are the 15 best Adult Swim shows of all time, ranked.