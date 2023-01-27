A Delightfully Odd Conversation With Aqua Teen Forever Creators Dave Willis And Mike Maiellaro [Exclusive Interview]

Those who weren't present in 2000 during the debut of Dave Willis' and Matt Maiellaro's "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" may require lot of context here. Broadcasting in 15-minute episodes on Cartoon Network's then-nascent late-night Adult Swim brand, "Aqua Teen" featured a trio of anthropomorphic fast food items that engaged in crass, idiotic adventures. There was Master Shake (Dana Snyder) an idiotic blowhard and would-be leader of the group. There was Frylock (Carey Means), the group's intellectual, who was possessed of curious, crystal-based superpowers. And there was Meatwad (Willis), the "kid" of the group. They lived next door to the horny and cantankerous Carl (also Willis), who hated them with a passion. The Aqua Teens were slackers par excellence, spending their time and energy on trivial activities like swimming in Carl's above-ground pool. Sometimes there were mutants and Moon Men.

"Aqua Teen Hunger Force" was bafflingly perseverant. The show lasted through multiple seasons, several title changes (once being called "Aqua Unit Patrol Squad 1," as well as "Aqua Something You Know Whatever"). The show's sense of humor was caustic and aggressive, its characters blunt, crass, and often self-destructively idiotic. It was the perfect TV show for marvelously intoxicated college students who were up too late and consuming powerful edibles.

In 2007, "Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters" was released to the utter contempt of the world's film critics. Regardless, the show persisted until 2015. Now, in 2023, audiences will finally be treated to the Teens' cinematic sequel, "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm." It's just as odd as one might hope.

/Film recently sat down with the fast food franchise's creators, Willis and Maiellaro, to get the skinny on their new film. Their replies were as flip and as odd as their creations.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.