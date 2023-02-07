Fired Rick And Morty Creator Justin Roiland Reportedly Thought Landing Key Voice Roles Would Keep His Jobs Safe

The complete and utter implosion of Justin Roiland's massively successful animation career continues to be one of 2023's most shocking stories. The co-creator of "Rick and Morty" (with Dan Harmon) and "Solar Opposites" (with Mike McMahan), and executive producer of the just-debuted "Koala Man" (which features voice work from Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, and Jemaine Clement) was viewed admirably by his many fans as a subversive visionary. His shows are dark and painfully funny, but, deep down (sometimes deep, deep down) good-hearted. His characters are screw-ups scrambling to make sense of a world gone mad. They're misfits with whom disillusioned viewers could relate. If it came out that Roiland was spending as many hours in therapy as he was in the writers' room, no one would've been surprised.

But when a January 12 NBC News story revealed that Roiland was facing two felony domestic violence charges brought against him by a woman he was dating in 2020, the entire entertainment industry was left reeling. For fans who'd become emotionally connected to "Rick and Morty" and "Solar Opposites," it felt like a betrayal. Every questionable joke or plot development was suddenly magnified, while the series' sour worldviews now seemed more mean-spirited than heartbroken. This was especially true for "Rick and Morty" given that Roiland voiced both main characters.

Adult Swim and Hulu (which is owned by Disney) terminated their relationships with Roiland, but stated that the two shows with which he was creatively involved would, for now, continue to air under, respectively, Harmon's and McMahan's supervision. Fans' relationships with these series will never be the same, but, according to an article published today by The Hollywood Reporter, it sounds as though Roiland himself barely had any kind of relationship with his shows prior to his dismissal.