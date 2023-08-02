The Venture Bros. Movie Is The Perfect Ending To A Series Too Good For This World

(Welcome to Animation Celebration, a recurring feature where we explore the limitless possibilities of animation as a medium. In this edition: "The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.")

Adult Swim has always felt like a safe haven for the weirdos of the world, a network willing to let absurdist geniuses like Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim run wild and subvert classic cartoons for a new generation no matter how bizarre things would turn out. Plenty of shows have come and gone since the channel's launch in 2001, but for the last 20 years, there has remained a constant presence that captures the heart of what makes Adult Swim such a vital network for creativity — "The Venture Bros." Created By Doc Hammer and Jackson Publick (Eric Hammer and Christopher McCulloch), "The Venture Bros." started out as a satire on the boy adventurer and Space Age adventure cartoons prevalent in the early 1960s like "Jonny Quest," following a trend set by "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" and "Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law." But it quickly became obvious that "The Venture Bros." was so much more than just a subversion of something that came before.

The series follows the triumphs and misadventures of the Venture family and their many associates, led by patriarch Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture (James Urbaniak), a deeply-traumatized former boy adventurer who has dedicated himself to a life of egomaniacal science as a means of avoiding his own problems. Dr. Venture has two sons, Hank and Dean (McCulloch, Michael Sinterniklaas), fraternal twins greatly inspired by the Hardy Boys. Rounding out their family is not a mother figure, but the hulking hoss Brock Samson (Patrick Warburton) the family's ultra-macho bodyguard appointed by the Office of Secret Intelligence (OSI) to protect the family.

On paper, "The Venture Bros." premise sounds like something that would stale faster than a loaf of bread left out in the desert, but in practice, it's one of the most remarkable feats of animation in TV history.