My Adventures With Superman's Clark & Lois Were Inspired By A Classic Western Anime

The best Superman stories are the ones that nail the love story of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. On that front, the ongoing animated series "My Adventures with Superman" succeeds and soars like Kal-El himself. This Clark (Jack Quaid) and Lois (Alice Lee) are adorable apart and even more so when they're together.

In "My Adventures," Clark's bumbling nerd persona isn't just an act to divert suspicion from him being Superman, he really is that nervous around Lois. Lois is reimagined as not yet a master reporter, but merely a Daily Planet intern who wants to be one. She's less sardonic, more scrappy and ambitious, but still plenty clever. They've experienced some relationship trouble so far (between Lois's trust issues and Clark's fears of rejection), but it never feels artificial and they always come back together.

Though an American production, "My Adventures with Superman" often feels like the Man of Steel is starring in his very own anime. The art-style is "anime-esque," where the characters all have big round eyes and simple flawless faces. The show's take on Supergirl is Kara Zor-El by way of Vegeta from "Dragon Ball," and in turn, the planet-destroying Brainiac (her puppetmaster) resembles Frieza. Even the title sequence is anime-ish, from the guitar-riffing song to the climatic shot of the heroes facing down a crowd of their foes together.

Adult Swim

According to the show's co-creator Jake Wyatt, the "My Adventures with Superman" Clark and Lois characters aren't only modeled on the original comics, but their look was also inspired by two famous anime heroes — Vash the Stampede and Meryl Stryfe from the Space Western manga/anime "Trigun." In an interview with ComicBook.com, Wyatt said bluntly: "Meryl Stryfe is basically the investigator girlfriend to a Superman ... That is the dynamic. [Clark and Lois] are Vash and Meryl. So we pulled from her very deliberately."

When I first read this, I could practically hear the sound of two puzzle pieces snapping together.