How Cartoon Network's Space Ghost Coast To Coast Made History

To quote Space Ghost himself, "I'll be dead long before you were born, and I'll be dead long before you'll be dead."

In 1994, producer Mike Lazzo donned a pith helmet, filled his arms with machetes, and trekked into the darkest corners of the bleak, terrifying Hanna-Barbera cartoon library. In the depths, he re-discovered a long-forgotten, one-season animated series from 1966 called "Space Ghost," a superhero show about a white-clad, cape-wearing starship captain who fought bud-like villains in the inky void of the cosmos. Space Ghost, voiced by Gary Owens, could pass through walls and oversaw a pair of sidekicks named Jan (Ginny Tyler) and Jace (Tim Matheson) as well as a chimp named Blip (Don Messick).

Like most of Hanna-Barbera's output, "Space Ghost" was strange and awful. 20 years later, reruns of shows like "Space Ghost" were increasingly enjoyed exclusively by college students under the influence of potent smokables. One would be hard-pressed to find '60s kids earnestly and aggressively fond of "Space Ghost."

Lazzo brought Space Ghost to the Cartoon Network in an age of increased irony, aiming to put a new spin on the character. What if Space Ghost, after retiring from superherodom, was allowed to host his own chintzy late-night talk show? And what if his former nemeses were now his producer and his band leader? And what if we could composite live-action footage of real celebrities into the show to make it look like an animated character is interviewing someone in real time?

And, most importantly, what if this was all presented as an ambitious, wild, neo-Dadaist art experiment that aimed to tear down the walls of media and flood human consciousness with sheer, reality-stripping absurdity?

Thus, "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" was born. And it became the bedrock of a generation of entertainment.