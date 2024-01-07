The 10 Best Episodes Of Tiny Toon Adventures, Ranked

Created by Ton Ruegger and overseen by executive producer Steven Spielberg, "Tiny Toon Adventures" debuted in September of 1990, marking a sea change in mainstream TV animation. "Tiny Toons," tapping into 1990s trends toward self-awareness, regularly addressed its own status as a cartoon show, and the characters would frequently give side-eyes to the audience, extract scripts on camera, or even exit their animation cels to cause havoc for the animators. The show's regular obliteration of the fourth wall reflected — and guided — the prevailing winking sarcasm of the 1990s, making it (and I am not exaggerating) a vital and definitive text of the decade. It's no coincidence that it landed the same year as Richard Linklater's "Slacker."

"Tiny Toons" was striking, funny, and launched an entire series of notable Spielberg-backed 1990s cartoons like "Animaniacs," "Histeria!," and "Freakazoid!"

The characters on "Tiny Toons" were largely all distaff "youth" counterparts of established Looney Tunes characters. Bugs Bunny became Babs Bunny (Tress MacNeille) and Buster Bunny (Charlie Adler, John Kassir). Daffy Duck became Plucky Duck (Joe Alaskey). Porky Pig became Hamton (Don Messick), Elmer Fudd became Elmyra (Cree Summer), etc. They were all about 12 years old and attended Acme Looniversity, a school staffed by said Looney Tunes characters who taught their charges how to be better cartoon characters. Despite being designed after established characters, the Tiny Toons emerged as complete, unique figures in their own right. Acme Loo was a combination of a public junior high school and an upscale acting academy.

Being a daily program, "Tiny Toons" sometimes flagged in quality, likely due to its rushed production schedule. But when it was on, it was on, clearly the second best of the 1990s Spielberg TV shows (after "Freakazoid!"). Here, then, are the ten best episodes of the show: