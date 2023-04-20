Tiny Toons Looniversity Trailer: Buster Bunny And The Gang Finally Return

The teaser plays more like a commercial for the Looniversity, which has been training the best cartoons in the business since 1933. It's a haphazard mix of quick gags and jokes, but it's effective. It has that zany, wacky quality that the original show had, which helped differentiate it a bit from the core "Looney Tunes" cartoons. A synopsis for the show was revealed back when it was originally announced in 2020, which reads as follows:

Babs, Buster Bunny and the rest of the gang follow their comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, where young dreamers become professional toons. Here they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

Cartoon Network and Max are pretty committed to the show, handing it a two-season order, with the legendary Steven Spielberg once again returning as an executive producer. There is no word yet on what the episode order is for each season, but it's still relatively rare these days for a show to get a multi-season commitment upfront. Spielberg has a pretty great track record in the TV animation department, having also worked on "Animaniacs." Sam Register, the President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, as well as Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will also be serving as executive producers.

"Tiny Toons Looniversity" premieres on Cartoon Network and Max this fall.