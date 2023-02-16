The Cast Of The Animaniacs On 30 Years Of Being Zany To The Max [Exclusive Interview]

Of the hundreds of characters that you all have brought to life, what is it about the Animaniacs that you think makes them so special?

Harnell: Oh, that's so sweet. I think for me, I think it's a combination. I think that individually they're such strong characters, and then together, it's like an unstoppable force. You know what I mean? When you have the Yakko kind of thing with the Wakko style and the Dot style together, it's hard to beat that. And to me, I think that's one of my favorite things is the dynamic between those characters. And I think folks like you hopefully agree, because they're still loving "The Animaniacs."

MacNeille: I think they are such good-natured characters, and so they're pleasant to be around. And then the dynamic between the brothers and the sister are normal with the comedic juxtaposition and the misunderstandings. I think we can all relate to that, particularly if we have siblings. We're just kind of fun and almost familial to be around, and that's why you like to have us around for a long time, because we're family. We're all family.

LaMarche: Well, I think there's something — the chemistry, at least I can speak to the Pinky and the Brain part. I don't get to be involved as much in the Yakko Wakko Dot stories as I did in the OG series this time around. But the Pinky and the Brain chemistry, what goes on between these two characters is classic comedy. It's Ralph Kramden and Ed Norton [from "The Honeymooners"] if Ralph had three PhDs and Norton was a cockney. Peter Cook and Dudley Moore — Peter Cook put it best. He said, "It's the chemistry of the uninformed idiot and the informed idiot." And so Brain may be a genius in that he understands how to make all these devices and things like that. But he's not smart enough to figure out that a two-inch tall lab mouse really can't take over the world. Don't tell him that, though. He'll be very upset with me. But to watch that, it makes them both accessible because they can't succeed. So you're not afraid of them. It's not like a Bond villain who actually has destruction on his mind.

Paulsen: Exactly what Mo said, and we're very clear: We don't draw them, we don't write them. We have killer writers. And when you have Mr. Spielberg running the show, and he's really involved, you get the best of everything. And everybody knows how high that bar is. So they pull out all the stops. And I have to say, I think the reboot, as they say, the proof is in the pudding, it turned out great. Really proud of it.

LaMarche: I wasn't shown the pudding. I wanted some pudding. Did they put the pudding away from the snack table before I left?

Paulsen [as Pinky]: You're getting pudding, Brain. Narf!

Harnell: Plus, Wakko doesn't wear pants and everybody can relate to that.

MacNeille: He can't leave the house.

Harnell: He can't leave the house. But we have to mention that the show was made, our contribution to it aside, it was made with such care from the ground up on every stage of development and execution that it's really, really good. And if I had nothing to do with it, I would still be like, "Man, that was a great show." That's another reason I think it lasts.