How The Cuphead Show Creators Adapted Such A Minimalist Game For TV

"The Cuphead Show!" debuts on Netflix today, February 18, 2022, with 12 episodes at 12 minutes each. Before you go binging it in one sitting (as I will probably do), here's some more info for you. The series is based on the 2017 video game "Cuphead: Don't Deal with the Devil," but in this show, Cuphead and his brother Mugman absolutely do. "The Cuphead Show!" creator Dave Wasson and Art Director Andrea Fernandez spoke with ComicBook.com about adapting a video game that doesn't have a ton of narrative content and that devilish storyline that runs through the episodes.

I've added the trailer below and damn if it doesn't make me feel like I took a handful of hallucinogens and washed them down with a gallon of vodka. In the very best way, of course. By the way, no title of a show deserves an exclamation point more than this one.

Wasson told the site about the challenges of adapting a game like this one into a series. He said: