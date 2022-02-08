The Cuphead Show! Clip: Don't Bother The Devil While He's Bathing

If you've ever wondered what it would be like if early Disney animators took a whole lot of drugs, you're in luck. Netflix has released a new clip from the upcoming animated series "The Cuphead Show!," which premieres on the streaming service on February 18, 2022. The series is based on the 2017 video game "Cuphead: Don't Deal with the Devil," and if you watch the clip, you'll know just why the Devil is not a great boss.

We've got a mere 12 episodes of 12 minutes each on the way. The rubber hose animation style is so cool, and the story so very, very weird that I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if we get longer ones after that. The series follows the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman, who are trying to get out of a deal with the Devil. The voice cast includes Tru Valentino (Cuphead), Frank Todaro (Mugman), Joe Hanna (Elder Kettle), Luke Millington-Drake (Devil), Grey Griffin (Ms. Chalice), and Wayne Brady (King Dice).

In the clip, the Devil's number two man King Dice has captured one of our heroes, though we don't know which one. We also learn that even the personification of evil gets puffy eyes and takes some me-time in a bathtub.