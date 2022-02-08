The Cuphead Show! Clip: Don't Bother The Devil While He's Bathing
If you've ever wondered what it would be like if early Disney animators took a whole lot of drugs, you're in luck. Netflix has released a new clip from the upcoming animated series "The Cuphead Show!," which premieres on the streaming service on February 18, 2022. The series is based on the 2017 video game "Cuphead: Don't Deal with the Devil," and if you watch the clip, you'll know just why the Devil is not a great boss.
We've got a mere 12 episodes of 12 minutes each on the way. The rubber hose animation style is so cool, and the story so very, very weird that I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if we get longer ones after that. The series follows the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman, who are trying to get out of a deal with the Devil. The voice cast includes Tru Valentino (Cuphead), Frank Todaro (Mugman), Joe Hanna (Elder Kettle), Luke Millington-Drake (Devil), Grey Griffin (Ms. Chalice), and Wayne Brady (King Dice).
In the clip, the Devil's number two man King Dice has captured one of our heroes, though we don't know which one. We also learn that even the personification of evil gets puffy eyes and takes some me-time in a bathtub.
The Devil Isn't a Very Nice Boss
Is this little cup clip not enough for you? Head over to CupheadCountdown.com for some sinisterly cute little games and save some souls on Inkwell Isle. Three games are unlocked, and there are three on the way.
Here is the official synopsis for "The Cuphead Show!":
Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other's back. Unless there's only one cookie left, in which case it's every cup for himself. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies – especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes. For King Features, C.J. Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and co-executive produced by Cosmo Segurson (Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling).
Look for "The Cuphead Show!" on Netflix starting February 18, 2022.